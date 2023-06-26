Khalid's accident forces Ed Sheeran to open his own concert

Ed Sheeran soothed the fans with additional songs after delivering a sad update about Khalid

Ed Sheeran shared the unfortunate news that Khalid met an accident this week after he filled in his opener spot on the former's Mathematics Tour.

“He’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” the Grammy winner updated fans about the Lovely singer while onstage at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.



“I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know I was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” Sheeran added.

“‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

After the sombre news, the 32-year-old cheered up the singer’s fans by headlining the set with extra tracks, some of which belonged to his latest album, Subtract.

Sheeran also cheekily said the crowd would see both of his black and white T-shirts.

“I’m really pulling out the stops tonight,” the singer joked.

“Usually, when I start playing, it’s like pitch black, and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” Sheeran said of his early set time.