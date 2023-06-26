Salman Khan rips Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan's rant shocked Aaliya Siddiqui

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 first Weekend Ka Vaar is here, in which the host Salman Khan launched a broadside against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, for spilling beans on her personal life.

The Dabangg star sternly told the filmmaker not to divulge the personal details of her life on the show.

“Aaliyah, please listen carefully; we have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show, you will speak about your personal life, then that is not happening, the megastar continued.

“You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version so that you are seen and heard, adding, But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen.”

The Holy Cow director was visibly shocked as she listened to the Bollywood Bhaijaan warning.

After Khan’s ire, the 44-year-old admitted that she was unaware of the rules and assured him she wouldn’t engage in these conversations again.

Previously, Siddiqui dished to fall in love with the actor and quit their marriage with him after 19 years to explore her identity.