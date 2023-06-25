Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious reaction to fan who wants name twins Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan held the Ask SRK session on Sunday to mark 31 years in Bollywood, giving hilarious witty responses to fans

On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan marked his 31st year in the entertainment industry by connecting with his fans through an 'Ask SRK' session.

The actor began his Bollywood journey in 1992 with the movie Deewana, in which he starred alongside Divya Bharti.

Throughout the session, he displayed his quick wit and humor by answering numerous questions from his fans.

During his interaction with fans, Shah Rukh Khan came across a question posed by a pregnant female fan who is expecting twins.

She wrote, "sir i am pregnant with twin babies..wish me luck i will name them pathaan and jawan."

King Khan sent warm wishes but hilariously advised the woman to pick better names. He replied, "All the best but please name them something better!!"

Some fans also took part in the banter, with one writing: "Pathani and jawaani if girls."

Khan also answered some serious questions about his career. One fan asked him if he chooses movies based on their commercial aspect and if he would do movies like Swades.

The actor, 57, replied, "I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as."

Shah Rukh Khan's latest appearance was in the blockbuster film Pathaan. His next projects include Atlee's Jawan, which features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, where he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu.