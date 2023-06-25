VIDEO: Thief flees after stealing sacrificial goat from moving car

The picture shows a thief stealing a sacrificial goat from a moving car in Quetta. — Geo News

A video recently circulated on social media in which a thief could be seen stealing a sacrificial animal from a moving car in Quetta.

On Eid ul Adha every year in Pakistan, people make sure to protect their sacrificial animals from getting stolen. However, this doesn't stop the thieves from finding ways to steal the animals.

The animal was probably being taken to a Maweshi Mandi or someone had bought it and was taking it to their home.



In the CCTV footage, a man could be seen getting into the moving car and stealing the goat. He then jumps and takes the sacrificial animal into his arms.

The man then sits on a motorcycle with an accomplice and they both escape. This incident took place on the city's Sariab Road.

Incidents like these are very common in Pakistan as thieves steal the animals and sell them later on. As the country is hit by high inflation, people are finding it very difficult to buy an animal to sacrifice on Eid ul Adha.

In another incident, two thieves who had stolen a sacrificial goat died after their motorcycle collided with a truck. This happened in Punjab's Kot Addu.

According to the police, both thieves were escaping after stealing the animal and their bike got out of control which led to their death.