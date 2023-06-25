Lewis Capaldi gets scared by Red Arrows flypast at Glastonbury

The singer was taken aback by the noise and admitted that he nearly “s**t himself” when the planes passed

Lewis Capaldi was visibly shocked by the Red Arrows flypast during his set for the Glastonbury festival. The 26-year-old singer was taken aback by the loud noise and admitted that he nearly “s**t himself” when the planes passed them by.

It took place shortly before the singer had to stop singing as he was overcome with Tourette's symptoms and his fans took over to help with the performance. It’s important to note that the Scottish singer had just returned from a three-week break for his mental health.

He joked about the Red Arrows as he addressed the crowd: “Oh by the way did anyone see those 'f***ing jets flying over. Is that normal? Does that happen a lot?”

When the crowd replied in the negative, he responded saying: “No? Well maybe they thought 'do you know what that Lewis Capaldi set needs? Send in the f***ing red arrows!”

He added: “I'm not gonna lie I did s**t myself for a minute - I thought we're all f***ed!”

He had previously cancelled all his work commitments in the lead-up to the festival so he could “rest and recover.”

When he came to the stage, he openly admitted that he had been “s**t scared” to perform for the festival as he dealt with his mental health struggles and confirmed that he would be taking another break after he was done performing at the event.