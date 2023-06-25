Meghan Markle has ‘traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show’

Meghan Markle seems to have ‘traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show’.



These claims and admissions have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the conversation off by saying, “welcome to the royal breakup party Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

According to News.com.au she believes, “I’m not talking about – not for a single, solitary second – her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, with the pair, the last time they were seen in public, doing their usual hand- grasping, looking-adoringly-at-one-another routine. (Sick bucket, anyone?)”

“Oh no. Rather, after five years of Brand Sussex, the sum of the duke and duchess greater than the parts, the former Suits actress is going her own way.”

“For the first time since the couple tied the knot in 2018, and even more consequentially, for the first time since they launched their US careers in 2020, Meghan is largely forging ahead solo.”

She also went on to add how, “it is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show.”

As of now it seems only that “Meghan – and only Meghan – has a new super agent and reportedly ‘offers have been pouring in’ for Meghan – and only Meghan.”