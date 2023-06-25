Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘squander everything’: ‘Could’ve been a beacon’

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming squanderers of the golden opportunity’ they had to become a “beacon of discovery and reconciliation for the whole world.”
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Journalist and former London Assembly chairman Sir Trevor Phillips.
He weighed in on everything during an interview with Express UK.
Mr Phillips started everything off by saying, “They could have been a beacon of discovery and reconciliation! Not just to Britain, but the whole world.”
"Instead, they completely squandered a golden opportunity to show everyone what this country is really like in matters of race - a country where no one disturbs themselves about a marriage across the lines of race and ethnicity,’ he adds, getting crosser and crosser.”
“But they constructed this completely ridiculous and unpleasant story about how maltreated they were - which, frankly, no one believes. No one cared about Meghan’s race. They could have made things different for millions of people and they chose not to. That’s unforgivable. In my book, that’s a sin.”
