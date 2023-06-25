‘He's an athlete, a stuntman’: Hayley Atwell praises ‘mentor’ like co-star Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell has shared details about her time on the set of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and expressed her complete trust in co-star Tom Cruise, whom she refers to as her mentor.



In her interview with Screen Rant, the actress said, "He's an athlete, he is a stuntman, and he's one of the best in the world. When he comes to set, not only is he fully engaged in the technical side of things and the acting side of things, but he is so clear and aware physically of what needs to happen for a stunt to go not only smoothly, but in a dynamic way...."

"And so for me, I trust him implicitly because I also know he trusts himself. His level of detail and attention, and his care for us and very much his care for me, was very much [like] a mentor."

"It's a bit like having your boxing coach in the ring going, "Come on, you can do it." There was a real sense of trust from him that I had earned, so I was able to drift him while he was in the passenger side and handcuffed to me, which is a huge thing for him to have put his life in my hands for that time.”

“I had been fully embracing the process and what it would take to be able to get up to that level with him."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One picks up where the 2018 installment Fallout leaves off and will hit theatres on June 28.



