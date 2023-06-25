Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix deal on brink of collapse?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned their Netflix contract worth 40 million pound is on the brink of collapse following their Spotify setback.



According to a source at the streaming giant, Netflix has asked the royal couple for 'more great ideas to earn £40million fee.'

The Sun quoted the source as saying, "There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way."

The publication reported, "Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward."

"But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas.”

According to a report by Mirror, Harry & Meghan Netflix series released last year in December became the streaming giant's most-watched documentary.

Meghan and Harry are believed to have only been paid 50 per cent of their reported £81 million contract so far.