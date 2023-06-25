Prince William talking ‘measures’ to ensure soldiers are kept safe during parades

Prince William is adamant to assure that health of the soldiers are not put in danger again when they participate in parades especially after three fainted during the Trooping of the Colour event.



The Prince of Wales led the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade two weeks ago and was visibly concerned when three guards fainted due to heat as the ceremony went on.

The royal personally acknowledged the troubles of the soldiers as he tweeted with his initials on June 10th, 2023, following the event.

“A big thank you to every solider [sic] who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” he wrote, specifically adding his signature at the end.

According to a source cited by The Mirror, “Prince William expressed concern and was later informed about their condition.”

“He made it clear he is keen to see measures in place to support teams on parade,” the source added.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial event performed every year on Horse Guards Parade in London, United Kingdom, by regiments of Household Division, to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. This year, the ceremony involved 1,400 soldiers carrying out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres to military music while wearing wool tunics and bearskin hats.

The Army said none needed hospital care. Kensington Palace declined to comment.