Christina Aguilera steps out in style ahead of highly-anticipated Pride concert

Christina Aguilera put on a stylish display in New York City for the Pride festivities this weekend.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker, 42 is headlining the Pride Island concert on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

She was spotted out in Tribeca on Saturday looking ready for fun.

The diminutive singer wore a black t-shirt with 'Just Be Jealous' spelled out in rhinestones over her famous curves.

She paired the sassy tee with trendy camouflage pants and a bright red handbag with a heart-shaped closure.

The Lady Marmalade songstress also shared some sweet snaps from her Manhattan abode with her daughter Summer Rain, nine, on her Instagram Stories.