Christina Aguilera steps out in style ahead of highly-anticipated Pride concert

Christina Aguilera put on a stylish display in New York City for the Pride festivities this weekend.
The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker, 42 is headlining the Pride Island concert on Sunday night in Brooklyn.
She was spotted out in Tribeca on Saturday looking ready for fun.
The diminutive singer wore a black t-shirt with 'Just Be Jealous' spelled out in rhinestones over her famous curves.
She paired the sassy tee with trendy camouflage pants and a bright red handbag with a heart-shaped closure.
The Lady Marmalade songstress also shared some sweet snaps from her Manhattan abode with her daughter Summer Rain, nine, on her Instagram Stories.
She teamed her sporty ensemble with a pair of circular sunglasses
