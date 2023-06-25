Prince Harry is ‘pivoting from castigating the crown to privately managing past emotional pain’

Prince Harry’s changing dynamic with the Royal Family reportedly signals a ‘pivot’ from age old bid to ‘castigate the crown’, all the way to ‘privately managing past emotional pain’.

These revelations and insights have been shared by royal expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants.

He broke it all down during an interview with the Daily Star and started by saying, "Harry’s relationship with the Royal family and standing in the firm has sparked green shoots of growth.”



“A long way from being booted from Frogmore, [he has gained] current short-term access.”

Mr Schiffer also went on to note how the changing dynamic with the Royal Family could signal a ‘spurred change in strategy’ that offers the duo a lower profile.

Not to mention, “this signal of a great defrosting of the relationship benefits from a strategy change by Harry and Megan, who pivoted from castigating the crown to privately managing their past emotional pain.”