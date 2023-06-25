Prince Harry receives massive support from royal fans as King Charles snubs son

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received massive support from the royal fans after King Charles apparently snubbed his younger son to mark the Armed Forces Day 2023.



The palace, on behalf of the King, shared stunning photos of King Charles, Prince William and other royals in uniform to mark the day on Instagram.

However, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who served in the Army for ten years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan, and rose to the rank of Captain at the peak of his military career which began in 2004, was apparently snubbed.

Shortly after the post, fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages for Prince Harry.

One fan commented, “Edward didn't even serve but you acknowledge him. HARRY, WE SEE YOU AND HONOR YOU.”

Another said, “Thank you for your service, Prince Harry.”

“I'm really sad that a photo of Harry wasn't among those.. he deserves recognition as a soldier as much as anyone else in these photos,” said the third fan.

Some admirers also dropped heart emojis for Prince Harry to extend support to the Duke of Sussex.