Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her uber-glam look in THIS high class outfit

Emily Ratajkowski looked nothing short of a vision as she made a stylish appearance in Loewe's Menswear SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week.



The 32-year-old High/Low With Emrata podcast host - who was spotted walking her dog in NYC on Friday - sat front row at the star-studded event.

The mother-of-one looked exuded elegance in a long black leather trench coat as she teamed her coat with a pair of sleek, black leather boots.

Ratajkowski, who hails from California, wore her brunette locks in a center part as they fell over her chest that gracefully accentuated her figure.

She rocked a glowy makeup look that included lots of mascara and a glossy nude color on her plump pout.

Emily arrived at the event in a pair of large, glamorous, glossy onyx sunglasses with a rounded shape.

She secured one button of the coat, that gracefully accentuated her figure with its oversized sleeves hanging beyond her hands.

The star left lots to the imagination as she barely showed her chest and only gave a glimpse of her legs as she walked.

She took to Instagram to share her point-of-view at the show with her 30 million followers.

Also in attendance at the high-profile fashion event was Pharrell Williams, who is fresh off his debut show as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton menswear.