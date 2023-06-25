Kim Kardashian opens Q&A session on 'American Horror Story'

'American Horror Story' would be the scripted TV debut of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is all excited about her upcoming TV scripted debut on American Horror Story as the diva recently interacted with her fans about the show.

"Hi, guys! I'm on the set of AHS, and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????," Kim tweeted to her over 70 million followers on the platform.

It's been a while since I've been on Twitter," the internet celebrity revealed.

"I always see you guys talking about the show and never know when to live tweet…but let's talk about whatever you guys want! I'm bored, lol."

One fan soon asked her about the deets of the show.

"What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It's my fave show. I still can't believe you're gonna be on it!."

"It's gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!" the fashion mogul replied.

Another fan chimed in fan to ask the ex-Kanye West's wife about the production process, "I want to know how it is recording AHS."

"It's the most fun!!!! I'm having the best time!!!" the Kardashians star responded.

In April, the 42-year-old was added to season 12 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," the 57-year-old then told The Hollywood Reporter.



"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."