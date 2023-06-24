Taylor Swift declined to accept Meghan Markle's invitation

Taylor Swift reportedly snubbed Meghan Markle by not accepting her invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's now-scrapped Spotify podcast.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker declined to become part of Meghan and Harry's podcast, despite receiving a personal letter written by the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Swift reportedly turned down the invitation, which saw prince Harry's wife joined by a variety celebrities, including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil and Andy Cohen as they investigated, dissected, and subverted the labels that try to hold women back.



Meghan, according to the Telegraph, penned a "personal letter" to the singer, asking her to appear on Archetypes, "but the the musician declined, through a representative."

It comes after the audio streaming giant and the Sussexes released a joint statement announcing their decision to end deal.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents' Archewell Audio signed an exclusive $20million deal with the network at the end of 2020, as they attempted to be financially independent after stepping down as senior working royals.