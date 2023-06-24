Kylie Jenner spends fun 'mommy and daughter day’ with Stormi at Target

On Friday, Kylie Jenner, aged 25, uploaded two fresh videos on TikTok, revealing some lovely moments she shared with her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics captioned the videos as 'mommy and daughter day'.
“Today, we are going on a mommy-and-daughter adventure — where are we going?” Jenner asked her daughter who stood in the backseat. “We’re going to Target!,” she replied.
In the following clip, Jenner and Stormi walked hand in hand as they entered Target. Once inside, the mother of two took a moment to pose in front of a mirror while Stormi sat comfortably in their red shopping cart.
Later, Jenner shared what they had purchased. “We got a lot of shoes,” said The Kardashians alum. The video showed two matching pairs of light pink and blue Crocs, and a pair of rain boots for children. “I had to get these — even though it’s not raining anymore,” said mommy. Jenner then pointed out the Minnie Mouse backpack that Stormi had picked out.
Jenner shared the rules of their "mommy and daughter" shopping trip, disclosing that she had told Stormi that if they were going to buy a toy, they would also need to purchase a basket for donation.
The video then featured Stormi filling the cart with toys from different aisles.
The pair ended their outing by heading to the Pool and Gabbana Cafe in Beverley Hills, and enjoying drinks.
