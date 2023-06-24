Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy look cosy as they enjoy night out

The former One Direction member was spotted leaving the spot in London with his blonde girlfriend

English singer Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy looked as cosy as ever as they enjoyed a night out on Friday at the Chiltern Firehouse. The on-again, off-again couple recently confirmed that they had officially rekindled their romance.

The 29-year-old former One Direction member was spotted leaving the exclusive spot in London with his blonde girlfriend, who opted to don a stunning pale pink corset. She paired the bold top with a white mini skirt and heels, plus a white bag and her done up in a chic updo.

Meanwhile, Liam enjoyed a more casual look as he donned a white t-shirt, a thick chain around his neck and tracksuit bottoms with red and black spades on the leg of the bottoms. He tied the laid-back look together with white sneakers as he guided Kate with a hand on her back.

The duo confirmed that they were back together again earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands as they exited Annabel's 60th-anniversary party. However, only a month earlier, it was reported that the couple had ended their relationship after being together for ten months.

They had been residing together in Liam’s home in London but reports claimed that Kate had left and returned to her home back in the United States.

