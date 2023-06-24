Prince William is ‘threatening’ King Charles by ‘raising eyebrows’

Prince William’s plans for the Prince of Wales title is allegedly becoming a threat to King Charles.

These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by a senior former palace official

According to the Sunday Times this insider was quoted saying, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.”

Not to mention, “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade.”

Before concluding they also added, “It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”