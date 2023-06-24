Prince William is in ‘purgatory’ and ‘dangerously close to is staging a mutiny’

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that Prince William is living a life in total and ‘certain palace purgatory’.
These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au, “While Charles’ Prince’s Trust was, and is, a hugely impressive operation (since its inception it has supported one million young people to gain job opportunities or skills), he still spent decades in a certain palace purgatory.”
“Now it’s William’s turn, and he clearly has no plans to play the same game.”
“In fact, something pretty extraordinary has been going on in London that at any other time would have been much bigger news.”
“Our man Willy looks dangerously like he is staging a far-from-subtle mutiny and has no intention of playing by his father’s rules.”
