Prince William is waiting for ‘regal parent’ King Charles ‘to pop their clogs’

Prince William allegedly has no interest in “pliantly hanging about the palace and waiting for a hospital wing to need to be opened.”
These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au, “There is no job description or guidelines for how the heir to the throne is meant to amuse themselves in the years they are waiting and waiting – always the bridesmaid – for their regal parent to pop their clogs.”
“In centuries past, being the Prince of Wales generally meant having hot and cold running mistresses, several venereal diseases and a serious taste for quails’ eggs.”
“The biggest issue for these princes was gout, falling off a horse after several bottles of port at lunch or running out of spending cash after buying up too many Canalettos.”
“Unfortunately for Charles, who loves art and as we all know, had a thing for a certain mistress, that paradigm shifted dramatically in the 20th century.”
Before concluding she added, “Goodbye gallivanting around Paris with floozies, hello decades of pliantly hanging about the palace and waiting for a hospital wing to need to be opened.”
