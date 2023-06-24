Prince William to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps with a ‘rebellion’?

Experts believe taking on the role of the Prince of Wales has been harder on Prince William than many realize, and he may even choose to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps as a result.

These claims and admissions about Prince William’s future have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, “William, a man who looks like the human personification of middle-of-the-road plodding, the number one good boy, is in fact staging a bit of stealthy rebellion against his dear old dad, King Charles.”

“To understand what is happening, you have to know one simple thing: being Prince of Wales is a crap job.”

“A heartbeat away from the throne, the Wales title is a stonkingly heavy lodestone that has been making English royal blokes’ lives that much harder since about 1284.”

At the end of the day, “To be the Prince of Wales is to be trapped in limbo for decades on end.”

Essentially “it confers seniority, but no extra power” at the end of the day Ms Elser explained.

“However, William seems intent on doing it his own way, adios precedent, no matter that he is starting to look like something of a diet usurper.”