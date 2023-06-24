Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to fake news about Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to the fake news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on social media.



Sharing the screen grab of a website/app where Kate Middleton is described as paid speaker, the author of the Finding Freedom tweeted, “I'm guessing fact checking isn't a thing in cuckoo land.

“This site is nothing more than a bogus middleman service offering booking opps with every public figure out there, including Kate (who doesn't do paid public speaking).”

Omid Scobie reacted after another royal expert Angela Levin shared Meghan Markle’s photo from the same site and tweeted, “I've just be sent this. Worth a read. I thought she had quit the Royal Family a while back and that her fee for an x-royal sounds a bit pricey.”

Omid Scobie is reportedly a close friend of Meghan and Harry.