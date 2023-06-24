Prince William has ‘taken up the mantle’ to champion Princess Diana’s legacy

Prince William is making sure that he is continuing the charitable legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, as a way to honour her memory.



A Palace insider told Express UK on Friday night, June 23rd, 2023, that it is “normal” that William cherishes championing causes passionately adopted by his mother.

William is reportedly not fazed by growing disparity of the poor and the rich as he believes it can be somehow bridged.

“He has an authenticity and ability to relate to others that many envy,” the insider told the outlet. “This is all very different from the pomp and circumstance of the Coronation and is part of William’s view of the modernisation of the monarchy.”

The source went on to say that William aware of his role as Prince of Wales and he “wants to connect where he feels there is a need. It is hugely important to him and what he feels is his role going forward.”

The insider further shared of the future king that he “understands when he gets the ‘big job’ he will need to have shown his worth and developed the monarchy in a way that will give it a depth of meaning.”

Of William’s efforts to honour his mother, the insider added, “It’s his mother’s birthday on July 1st, and in many ways, this is her legacy, in that her son has taken up the mantle in inspiring others to bring change and give hope to the most vulnerable and needy.”

The prince has previously elaborated on how his mother “introduced” him to the cause of homelessness from “quite a young age,” adding “I’m really glad she did.”

“I think she would be disappointed we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it,” he said at the time.