Jennifer Lopez hit with parenting challenges as twins questions her decisions

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez got candid about facing challenges as mother of two teenagers revealing they have started questioning her about everything.

In an interview with Vogue Mexico and Latin America, The Mother star discussed the challenges of raising her twins, Emme and Max, in public eye.

Speaking of her relationship with her 15-year-old, the singer-actor said they have started to question her more about her choices.

"You will always adore your children," she said. "There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, 'Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?'"

J.Lo added, "You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time. And I don’t think it’s because they’re not good kids. Rather, they just want to know, to learn, they want answers."

This is not the first time Lopez, who shares her teens with ex Marc Anthony, has discussed the challenges of parenting as she has previously talked about it in a roundtable talk with Audacy

Lopez said, "They have just started letting me know how people treat them — so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about."

"They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So, I would love to be able to protect them from that."



