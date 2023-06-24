Eva Longoria looks gorgeous in oversized blazer as she steps out in Paris

Eva Longoria set hearts racings in her latest appearance as she stepped out in Paris on Friday.

The actress, 48, stunned onlookers as she was clad in a black oversized blazer, which she teamed with a simple T-shirt and dark leggings.

She kept comfortable in a pair of white trainers and kept her essentials tucked over one arm in a black handbag.

Eva protected her eyes with large round sunglasses and tucked her brunette locks beneath a black baseball cap.

She appeared to be in jovial spirits as she smiled and waved for the cameras while she explored the French capital.

Eva recently jetted over to Paris to work with beauty brand L'Oreal and took to Instagram on Thursday to share an insight into her trip.

Her latest trip comes after Eva admitted that she thinks Desperate Housewives would be 'cancelled' if the dark-comedy were to on screens now.