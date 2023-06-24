Meghan Markle ‘can’t be saved anymore: ‘It’s hard not to feel a little sympathy’

Experts are allegedly starting to feel a lot of sympathy for Meghan Markle who is allegedly standing at the ‘at the end of the road reputationally’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a royal commentator Damian Reilly, from The Spectator.

The converastion arose once Mr Reilly admitted, “It’s hard not to feel a little sympathy for Meghan, not least because it feels like the end of the road, reputationally.”

“First, she enraged large sections of the public in the UK with her antics, but then she left, seemingly for the promise of being better understood — and therefore more free — in America. But history seems to be repeating itself. Now increasingly she is being openly mocked for what is perceived to be the grift — swindle — of monetizing, and using for social advancement, the supposed horrors of a life of unimaginable royal privilege.”

“Perhaps unfairly, Harry seems to get off more lightly on account of the widely-held belief that he is incredibly thick, and therefore easily led: Macbeth to his Lady Macbeth, in other words.”