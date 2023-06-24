Meghan Markle is ‘desperate’ for a rebranding: ‘it’s what Hollywood specializes in’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is desperate’ for a rebranding to rake in more cash without public disapproval.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a royal commentator Damian Reilly, from The Spectator.

He started by addressing the chances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at a public rebranding.

“Maybe there’s a way to rebrand successfully,” he started by saying.

“After all, it’s what Hollywood specializes in,” plus “Meghan has recently signed with the WMA talent agency, and if anyone can turn it around for her, surely it is them.”

“Perhaps that starts with classy brand endorsements — there’s talk of some sort of deal with Dior — but it’s hard to imagine how that might be successful.”

“Or perhaps it begins with a lengthy period of silence and unheralded dedication to unglamorous worthy causes: ironically enough, pretty much exactly what is expected of a member of the British royal family.”

“It might be the duller option, but it’s at least harder to satirize,” he added before signing off.