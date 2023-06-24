Kelly Clarkson reveals her kids listen to her music for curse words

In a recent interview on the Audacy Check-In podcast, Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer behind hits like "Since U Been Gone," shared a funny anecdote about her children's newfound interest in her music.

"[I] don't really listen to my stuff around [my kids]," Clarkson said. "So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear 'Whole Lotta Woman' and I was like, 'How do you know that song?'"

However, the real motive behind her daughter's interest was quite humorous. Clarkson explained, "But she wanted to say 'ass' really. She was like, 'Can I sing 'ass?' And I was like, 'Only with me.' I was like, 'You can't do this anywhere else.'"

Despite her children's budding curiosity about her music, Clarkson clarified that they primarily enjoy listening to other artists. She shared, "So anyway, they don't really, we don't jam to me, we listen to a lot of Harry Styles and Aurora."

Clarkson has two children, son Remington "Remy" Alexander, aged 7, and daughter River Rose, aged 9, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.