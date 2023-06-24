Peacock renews 'Bupkis' starring Pete Davidson for a 2nd season

Peacock, the streaming service by NBCUniversal, has announced the renewal of the comedy series "Bupkis" for a second season. Co-created by and starring former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, the semi-autobiographical show received the green light approximately seven weeks after its initial debut.

Susan Rovner, the Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, praised Pete Davidson as a unique talent.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner.

“Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate,” she added.

Bupkis revolves around Davidson's portrayal of a fictionalized version of himself, navigating the challenges of familial relationships and the complexities of fame while striving for meaningful connections. The series features acclaimed actors Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as Davidson's mother and grandfather, respectively.