Brooklyn Beckham hints at starting family with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has hinted at starting family with wife Nicola Peltz as the couple celebrate their third engagement anniversary today.



Taking to Instagram, they shared loved-up photos with romantic notes for each other to mark their special day.

Nicola said, “I love you my angel. happy engagement anniversary. I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person.”

Brooklyn said, “3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x it has been the most amazing 3 years and your are my everything x I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without you x you make me a better person and man every single day and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary Nicola Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the note on April 9, 2022.