Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to ‘divergent professional paths’

In the past few weeks, news reports have suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be on their way to a split.

While its uncertain if there is actual trouble in their marital paradise, they seem to have parted ways in their business ventures.

In her comment piece for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser claimed since their marriage in 2018, for the first time Meghan is “largely forging ahead solo.”

“I’m not talking about – not for a single, solitary second – her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, with the pair, the last time they were seen in public, doing their usual hand-grasping, looking-adoringly-at-one-another routine,” she described.

“Oh no. Rather, after five years of Brand Sussex, the sum of the duke and duchess greater than the parts, the former Suits actress is going her own way.”

Elser noted that after their Spotify deal was axed, “it is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show.”

In April, it was revealed that Meghan has signed on William Morris Endeavor (WME), a Hollywood talent agency that has represented major stars including Dwayne Johnson, Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

Elser pointed out that the deal focussed on Meghan, emphasising on “only Meghan” who has “a new super agent and reportedly ‘offers have been pouring in’ for Meghan – and only Meghan.’”

Meanwhile, Elser stated that Harry is “pursuing his court cases and with his Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary reportedly set to air in the coming months and the Suits actress and her retinue of advisors plotting her next chapter, it looks a lot like, for the first time, the couple are truly on divergent professional paths.”