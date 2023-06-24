Putin terms Wagner rebellion 'stab in the back' to Russia, vows punishment

Russian President Vladimir Putin termed the armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish those rebelling against the nation, AFP reported.
During a televised address, he said that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin "betrayed" Russia. "What we have been faced with is exactly betrayal. Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason," he said.
The Russian President added that all those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, prepared an armed rebellion and stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, "will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people."
He described efforts by the Wagner military group to unseat the country´s top brass as a "deadly threat" to Russia and urged the country to unite.
"Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia and to our people," Putin said in an address broadcast on television, adding: "This battle, when the fate of our people is being decided, requires the unification of all forces and unity."
Putin acknowledged a "difficult" situation was unfolding in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where the Wagner mercenary group has taken control of key military sites in an effort to oust Russian military´s top brass.
"There will be decisive measures taken on stabilising the situation in Rostov-on-Don," Putin said in an address to Russians. "It remains difficult and the work of civil and military authorities in fact is being blocked."
