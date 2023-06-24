Prince Harry are ‘work shy, ridiculous & divas’: ‘Lazy swindlers!’

Prince Harry’s alleged lack of a work ethic and bid to use Spotify for his own gain, when times were tough, has just been criticised.



Royal commentator Dan Wootton issued these claims and accusations.

He started the conversation off by calling the duo a ‘couple of lazy swindlers’ that used Spotify for their own gain.

In response to the news, he even went as far as to say “Isn’t the reason Spotify has dumped them is because they are lazy swindlers?”

At the end of the day, “they were paid $20 million bucks and they delivered 13 episodes of a piss-poor podcast.”

Its apparent now that even “The Obamas have washed their hands [of the Sussexes],” and “Oprah has washed her hands.”

According to Sky News Australia, “Isn’t the issue here that they are talked about, but they are talked about for all the wrong reasons?” Mr Wootton also went as far as to question.

“They are talked about because they are lazy,” he said before adding that “they are work shy, they are ridiculous, they are divas.”