Jennifer Garner on life under limelight: ‘Something to mourn & not to be taken lightly’

File Footage

Jennifer Garner talked about her life in spotlight claiming that while it is something to “mourn,” it’s not something “to be totally feared.”



During a roundtable discussion with Claire Danes, Emma D’Arcy and Melanie Lynskey for The Hollywood Reporter, the 13 Going on 30 star shared some wisdom with her fellow actors.

"It's an enormous loss when you are the person that the eyes are directed toward," she said living your life in public eye after embracing stardom.

"The loss of just being able to smile at someone on the street and say hello as yourself is a really intense thing -- something to mourn and not to be taken lightly,” she added.

Garner continued: “And, probably, a natural outcropping of your success and your beauty and your work. So, it's not something to be totally feared.”

“But it's something to know for yourself and to talk about. And then figure out where can you still observe and be quiet in yourself and make room for those places."

To this, Danes noted that attention on her and her peers fluctuates, saying that she takes solace that the "volume" will "dissipate" and soon "be afforded a lot more freedom soon."

"Look, what I've experienced is just a modicum of what [Garner has,] but I also think denial is a great tool and you can set the tone, too," she added.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star continued, "Sometimes it's beyond your control, but if you're not that interested in it, then people take the cue from that."

Chiming in, Garner added, "That's more true now than it used to be. And maybe just because I'm older now and I'm not at the center of things, it's just calmed down enough for me in a way that I'm so grateful for."

