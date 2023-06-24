Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s current financial states are ‘dire’: ‘A thorny question’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of having their entire empire wash away because of their “penchant for private jets” despite losing massive income chunks.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on everything during one of her chats.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser admitted “the current state of their finances is a thorny question.”

Especially with the knowledge that they won’t be paid their full payout from Netflix.

According to News.com.au, “This is dire news indeed given the couple’s penchant for private jets, polo and that time Meghan wore nearly $70,000 worth of clothing in only six days last year,” Ms Elser believes.

“Little wonder then that when paparazzi photos of the duchess emerged over the weekend, she looked stressed and about as unhappy as the day she learned that Kensington Palace kitchens didn’t automatically stock oat milk.”

Even their work with Ari Emmanuel, Hollywood’s mega agent can’t hope to match the payout that they were getting from the two streaming giants.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Even if this came off, the fee would not even be in the same ballpark as their Spotify deal or the nine figures of their Netflix one.”

Before concluding she also shifted focus to one major irony and claimed, “While the duke and duchess are facing a possibly grim financial future, back in the UK, King Charles is busy giving away the Crown Estate’s cut of profits from a $1.8 billion wind farm deal because he wants to help Brits.”

“So, while lots of hot air is paying off for His Majesty, lots of hot air just might be the Sussexes’ undoing,” she added before signing off.