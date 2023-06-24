Prince Harry’s leaning he’s ‘only good for what he can sell’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘very well aware’ that “the heart of is what it is they can sell.”

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden weighed in on everything.

He started by referencing a comment made by Prince Harry, back in 2021.

The comment in question surrounded his brand deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as the admission that it was “never part of the plan” organically.

“That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us,” the duke admitted at the time.

With Spotify’s decision to cut ties however, these admissions apparently had the execs ‘reeling’ in total shock.

After all, Mr Eden believes, “It takes an awful lot of work [to produce a podcast]. It's serious work, its planning,' he said. 'You can't just turn up and, 'Oh, what shall we do today'?”

“That's shown by... you know... I had to listen to these podcasts for the programme so frankly, I'm not surprised it's coming to an end,” he also admitted.

Even the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English chimed in to add that, at the end of the day, “What it gets to the heart of is what it is they can sell.”

She also added, “I think anybody, even their biggest supporters, will admit people are not given multi, multi-million-pound deals with no track record in the industry on the basis they're going to produce some incredibly worthy programmes over a number of years.”

Before signing off she also defended Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus and admitted, “To be fair, that could be really interesting.”