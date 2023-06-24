Katie Price's mum opens up about the troubling time after drink-driving smash

Katie Price's mother Amy has talked about the troubling time after the drink-driving incident occurred.

Amy, 70, has candidly spoken about when the former glamour model, 45, hit 'rock bottom' when she was arrested for drink-driving in September 2021.

The devastated mother told how she believed the incident, which saw Katie flip her BMW on its side on a lane near her home in West Sussex, was a suicide attempt.

At court, Katie admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, and immediately checked into The Priory following the arrest. She was later handed a 16-week suspended sentence and two-year ban.

Katie has previously admitted her mental health was suffering at the time, and her mother Amy has now further opened up about the troubling time.

She told The Sun: 'It was the sort of moment no parent ever imagines having to deal with, shocking - so, so hard.'

Amy told how she had always 'feared' Katie's troubles would reach a devastating point, and said she considered having Katie admitted to a psychiatric hospital after the crash.

She said: 'It had all come to a head, we seriously thought about sectioning Kate under the Mental Health Act, but I just couldn't do that to my own daughter.'

Sectioning refers to when someone is compulsorily committed to a psychiatric hospital in alignment with a section of a mental health act.

Amy, who was battling terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the time, said her daughter told her how she 'didn't want to be here' after the crash.

She added: 'We knew she had suffered from depression for a long time, but to reach this depth was so, so sad.'