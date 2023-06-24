Prince Harry’s had ‘a lot’ of bad days before ‘losing up to $18 million in one fell swoop’

Experts believe Prince Harry has had a ‘a helluva lot’ of bad days but none compare to ‘losing up to $18 million in one fell swoop’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims regarding the Sussexes.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out how deep in murky waters Prince Harry has found himself in.

According to News.com.au she even admitted, “Bad days – we’ve all had them, but Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has had a helluva lot.”

If one were to leave aside the ‘soul-shaking loss of his mother’, there was still family drama during her lifetime, as well as the public spectacle of their ‘rancorous split’.

Another instance was “when he was yanked off the front line and dumped in an army desk job,” or “when his relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas tanked because they didn’t fancy the misery of royal wifedom.”

Perhaps even “that one very bad day when he realised that his sink was suddenly full of strands of red hair.”

“Now comes one of the very worst of bad days that Aitch has had in years,” Ms Elser believes.

Especially with him “losing up to $18 million in one fell swoop and with fears that he and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s post-Megxit ‘empire’ is ‘crumbling’.”

She later branded the Spotify deal loss as the ‘first domino to fall’ and admitted that the ‘second domino’ could very well be Netflix, considering it was rumored that the streaming giant might not be interested in renewing their contract with the Sussexes.

It’s something of an indication of how swiftly the Sussexes’ fortunes appear to be shifting that one report has even thrown up the ‘B’ word for the first time” she said.

The ‘B’ word being ‘broke’ according to a source close to Page Six.