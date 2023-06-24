Wagner-Russia dispute: What is the real story?

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. — AFP/File

The flamboyant leader of Russia's private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, appears to be losing backing in Moscow after he publicly criticised the Russian military and threatened to take action against its leaders.

The FSB, Russia's domestic intelligence service, has begun criminal proceedings against him for "inciting armed rebellion". It has asked Prigozhin's own mercenaries to apprehend him.

Here are the key details about what went down with Prigozhin.

What happened?

Prigozhin, a day earlier, accused the Russian military of attacking a Wagner camp, which resulted in a significant loss of personnel. He, therefore, affirmed to forcefully retaliate and implied that his forces would "destroy" opposition in case of resistance, including those via aircraft and roadblocks.

“There are 25,000 of us and we are going to find out why there is such chaos in the country,” Prigozhin said, according to CNN.

However, he later retracted the threat and said that his criticism of Russian military leadership was a "march of justice" rather than a coup. However, by that point, he seemed to have angered the Kremlin.

Prigozhin, towards the end of Friday, claimed that his fighters entered Russia's Rostov region further asserting that they had even shot down their helicopter which targeted a civilian convoy.

Russia's response

The Defense Ministry of Russia has denied allegations of launching an attack on Wagner forces. It has dismissed them as "informational propaganda." The FSB, meanwhile, has initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin for the threats made by him and have charged him with inciting "armed rebellion."

“Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and are a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces,” a statement by the Russian intelligence service mentioned, asking Wagner fighters to apprehend their leader.



Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is informed regarding the situation. According to Russian state media TASS, officials in Moscow have beefed up security measures. Meanwhile, social media posts depicted military vehicles patrolling major streets of the Russian capital in the wee hours of Saturday.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

As a former associate of Putin, Prigozhin had a successful business providing catering services to the Kremlin and supplying meals to public schools.

However, he later expanded his ventures to include the Wagner Group, a mercenary force aligned with the Kremlin. The Wagner fighters have been involved in conflicts across Africa and have played a significant role in the war in Ukraine, fighting alongside the Russian army.

62-year-old Prigozhin has now taken on his most daring role yet: advocating for an armed uprising against Russia's military leadership.

While some reports have suggested Prigozhin's growing influence and potential political aspirations, analysts caution against overestimating his relationship with Putin.

Mark Galeotti, an expert in Russian security affairs, notes that Prigozhin is more of a staff member than a confidant, serving the Kremlin's interests but not part of the inner circle.



Prigozhin's rebellion and his call for an armed uprising against the Russian military leadership have stirred curiosity and concern.

As the situation unfolds, questions arise about the potential implications for Russia's stability and the extent of Prigozhin's influence on the country's political landscape.