Katie Holmes wears eye-popping sweater as she steps out in NYC

Katie Holmes wore an eye-popping sweater on Friday as she made a stylish appearance in New York City.



The 44-year-old actress - who attended Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival luncheon this month – was seen dressing up in an ivory and navy geometric sweater.

She teamed the bold top, which had shoulder cutouts, with a pair of medium wash cropped jeans.

The Ohio-born entertainer rounded out the effortlessly cool ensemble with a pair of shiny black loafers.

The mother-of-one looked youthful with her brunette hair ironed straight and parted at the center.

The Dawson's Creek alum, who was married to Tom Cruise from 2006-2012, wore a full face of makeup.

It comes one day after she rocked a black crochet dress at the American Ballet Theatre's opening night performance of Like Water For Chocolate.

She attended the star-studded event with her mother Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes.



