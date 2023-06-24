Prince Harry ‘will be relying’ on Meghan Markle for monthly bills

Prince Harry is allegedly relying on Meghan Markle to secure their financial future, given his lack of work in the upcoming months.

These claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She first claimed, “since Harry doesn’t seem to have anything in the pipeline, their financial future might have to rest on Meghan’s shoulders.”

According to News.com.au, "And do you know what down-on-their-luck C-list actors do?" she asked before adding, "they morph themselves into influencers."

"They start pouting, brand endorsing and posting ageless bikini snaps," even.

So “Perhaps Harry should consider Uber driving, before Meghan is forced to download an app that makes you pay for Instagram filters.”