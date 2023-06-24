Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want Prince Andrew home: Insider

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not want to move their home to another Royal residence, reveals insider.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who had moved to Adelaide Cottage from Kensington Palace last Spetember, do not want to take over Royal Lodge in the Windsor Estate, even if Prince Andrew decides to vacate the place.

Although a source told Page Six that the residence was 'too small' for Prince William and his kids, it is now revealed that the Waleses are in fact "extremely happy" in their current home.

Earlier, Andrew's friends told Mail on Sunday: Andrew's friends tell the outlet: "He is so fragile. He's refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?"

They added: "He's concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He's worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we're dealing with human beings, not real estate."