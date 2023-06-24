Chris Noth 'wonders' reason Sex and the City cast still gives him 'cold shoulder'

Chris Noth is worried about feeling isolated by his fellow Sex and the City cast.

The actor, who had been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, faced a social ban at the hands of his celebrity friends.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts,” the insider claimed of Noth and his former co-stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

“He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.”

In 2021, Noth released a statement defending himself after accusations from different women.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," added the actor.