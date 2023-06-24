NBA Draft: San Antonio Spurs fans brave scorching heat to greet Wembanyama

Hundreds of enthusiastic San Antonio Spurs fans defied scorching temperatures to give a warm reception to Victor Wembanyama. Twitter/kinhuiphotog

Hundreds of enthusiastic San Antonio Spurs fans defied scorching temperatures to give a warm reception to Victor Wembanyama, the French basketball prodigy and newly minted No.1 NBA Draft pick, as he arrived in Texas.

Around 300 excited supporters gathered at San Antonio Airport under the blistering 38-degree Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) heat, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Wembanyama and his highly anticipated debut.

Wembanyama's selection as the top pick in the NBA Draft has ignited immense excitement within the city of San Antonio, with fans hopeful that the towering 7ft 4in (2.24m) forward will usher in a new era of success for the Spurs. Considered a once-in-a-generation talent, Wembanyama is already being compared to legendary figures like LeBron James.

"The energy here is incredible. I can feel the love and support from the fans," Wembanyama expressed with gratitude as he embraced the overwhelming reception from the crowd. "I am thrilled to be joining the San Antonio Spurs and look forward to making a positive impact on and off the court."

As the private jet carrying Wembanyama touched down, cheers erupted from the crowd, with an uproarious roar when his brother Oscar emerged from the plane, momentarily mistaken for the basketball phenom. When Wembanyama finally emerged, he was met with a wave of cheering, followed by a heartfelt hug from the team's mascot, a coyote.

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, Wembanyama graciously fulfilled the desires of his adoring fans, posing for selfies, signing autographs, and extending his appreciation to the police escort riders. However, the teenager's time with his enthusiastic supporters was short-lived as he was promptly whisked away, leaving behind an atmosphere charged with anticipation.

San Antonio Spurs' General Manager expressed his excitement, stating, "Victor's arrival marks a significant milestone for our franchise. We believe he possesses exceptional talent and character, and we're thrilled to have him as part of our team."

With Victor Wembanyama's arrival, the city of San Antonio braces for a basketball renaissance, hoping for a resurgence in the Spurs' fortunes led by their newly anointed superstar.