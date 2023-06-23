Cate Blanchett, Zar Amir Ebrahmi will attend Locarna Film Festival for ‘Shayda’

Cate Blanchett and Zar Amir Ebrahimi are going to attend the Locarno Film Festival for the European launch of Iranian-Australian director Noora Niasari’s debut movie, Shayda.



According to Variety, Cate is an executive producer of the movie, which was world premiered at Sundance and received the Utah festival’s audience award.

Shayda movie also features Zar, who was a Cannes prizewinner for her role in Holy Spider.

The outlet reported that Cate will moderate a discussion between Niasari and Zar on Iranian women and Iranian cinema after the Shayda screening on Locarno’s 8,000-seat Piazza Grande on August 12.

It is also mentioned that there will be another screening of a history classic movie after Shayda, which will be selected by outgoing Locarno president Marco Solari as his salute after a 20-year stint.

The outlet also added that the full lineup of the Locarno Film Festival will be unveiled on July 5.

Meanwhile, the 76th edition will be held between August 2-12.