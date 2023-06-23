Princess Anne becomes most popular royal beating Kate and William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are generally considered the most favorite members of the British royal family but a latest poll has found that King Charles' sister Anne has beaten them in popularity.

Citing a poll, express.co.uk reported that The Princess Royal has beaten both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to become the most popular royal.



It said new YouGov polling shows the Princess Royal has a net favourability standing at +60, making her the most favoured royal.

The 72-year-old daughter of late Queen Elizabeth is often referred to as the most hard working royal due to the number of engagements and appearances she takes part on each year.

Anne is also respected for standing by her brother King Charles after the death of their mother Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen died in September last year at the age of 95 at a time when Prince Harry and Prince Andrew had already created problems for the royal family and the new king needed support of his family members.

Princess Royal, is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the only sister of King Charles III.

Anne is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987