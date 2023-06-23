Priscilla Presley says biopic ‘Priscilla’ will take everyone on ‘emotional journey’

Thursday saw Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late Elvis Presley, take to Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming biopic Priscilla, which is based on her book. She expressed her excitement about Sofia Coppola's interpretation and praised the director's talent, referring to her as a "masterful" filmmaker.

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work," said Priscilla. "I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."







Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny have been cast as Elvis and Priscilla, respectively, in the upcoming A24 film adaptation of Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. The first trailer for the movie was released on Wednesday.

The synopsis of the biopic reads: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend."

"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame," the synopsis adds.

Sofia Coppola, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, has directed several notable films in the past, including Lost in Translation, The Bling Ring, The Beguiled, and On the Rocks.

Her latest project, Priscilla, is set to hit theaters in October.