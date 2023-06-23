Rihanna, A$AP Rocky turn up PDA while enjoying time in France

The pair made their way to the Nespo restaurant which is located in the beautiful French Rivera

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned up the PDA while out and about in Nice, France as they await the arrival of their second baby. Noticeably missing was their first child, RZA, who was born in May 2022.

The pair made their way to the Nespo restaurant which is located in the beautiful French Rivera where they openly displayed their affection towards each other. During their time at the restaurant, they stepped out to pose for a few photos.

Rocky took his place behind Rihanna with his arms wrapped around her baby bump. The latter posed with her eyes closed, sending a kiss to the cameras she showed off a bamboo fan proudly displaying the name of the restaurant.

She donned a semi-see-through bodysuit while giving herself a few inches in height with a pair of heels. The bodysuit was tightly fitted and included a sleeveless design along with a stunning henna pattern on her hand.

The 35-year-old went for a glamorous makeup look with her hair slicked to the sides in a sleek updo. Rocky, on the other hand, went for a more laid-back look as he donned a green jacket, and black shorts along with a green beanie and sneakers.