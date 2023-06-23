Jennifer Lawrence, a 'Vanderpump Rules' fan, fires shots at Tom Sandoval

Jennifer Lawrence expressed her thoughts to the Associated Press regarding a question about Tom Sandoval's casting in a fictitious film on the controversy surrounding him. A well-known character from the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules.

Lawrence humorously said, “I don’t know if I hate any actor enough to wish for them to play Sandoval.”

Lawrence has been a long-time fan of the Vanderpump.

The Hunger Games actress along with her friends also created the show's opening credits in West Hollywood.

However, the actress revealed that she has fallen behind in watching the show due to her busy schedule.

Lawrence said it was hard to watch the footage filmed in the wake of Sandoval. “I was sick to my stomach last night. I can’t do it anymore.”

The Vanderpump season 10 was aired in May and June in three parts featuring multiple moments between the cast.

The Vanderpump star Sandoval made a sarcastic comment about his ex-girlfriend that stunned the entire cast.

Lawrence stated that after watching the last night's episode of the show she had a 'breakdown.'

While referring to Sandoval, she said, “I think we are dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this platform.”